Rodrygo Bids Santos Farewell Ahead Of Real Madrid Move

Rodrygo Goes bid an emotional farewell to Santos ahead of joining up with Real Madrid.

The Brazilian teenager signed for Madrid in June 2018, with Los Blancos paying a reported €45million ($51million) for him, but remained at Santos for another year.

Rodrygo se despede da torcida santista no intervalo do jogo na Vila Belmiro. O olho chega fica molhado. 😢 #ObrigadoRayo pic.twitter.com/Yww8fFRIUN — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) June 13, 2019

Rodrygo has not played since May due to a dispute between Santos and the Brazilian Football Confederation, although he was present at Wednesday's 1-0 win against Corinthians.

The 18-year-old was given a shirt with the number 82 to mark the amount of games he played for Santos and was visibly emotional as a video tribute was played on big screens.

Rodrygo joins a major squad rebuild at Madrid, who have signed Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic to boost Zinedine Zidane's options.

"I will not say much, I do not like crying in front of everybody," Rodrygo told reporters ahead of the Corinthians game.

"I'm very emotional and I want to say to every Santos supporter that I'm going to miss it so much and I'm always going to take Santos in my heart."