Report: Valencia Want Kepa On Loan

Valencia are reportedly seeking a two-year loan for Chelsea GK Kepa

Reuters

 

GOAL

 

Valencia are looking to lure Kepa Arrizabalaga away from Chelsea on a two-year loan deal, claims Marca.

The Spain international has seen his future at Stamford Bridge called into question, which could open the door for him to head home.

