Report: Valencia Want Kepa On Loan

Valencia are looking to lure Kepa Arrizabalaga away from Chelsea on a two-year loan deal, claims Marca.
The Spain international has seen his future at Stamford Bridge called into question, which could open the door for him to head home.
Valencia are looking to lure Kepa Arrizabalaga away from Chelsea on a two-year loan deal, claims Marca.
The Spain international has seen his future at Stamford Bridge called into question, which could open the door for him to head home.
beIN SPORTS, the biggest showSubscribe