Report: Simeone Wants James At Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone wants to bring James Rodriguez to Atletico Madrid, according to El Transistor.

As a result the Real Madrid player has called a halt to his rumoured move to Napoli.

Atleti have said goodbye to several players this summer with Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin and Juanfran leaving. Antione Griezmann is also set to depart.

They are suggested to be likely to sign phenom Joao Felix, and now are reportedly in for James as well, whose Colombia team were eliminated from the Copa America on Friday night.