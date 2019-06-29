Español
Keep beIN
LaLiga

Report: Simeone Wants James At Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone is working to bring James Rodriguez from Real Madrid to Atletico Madrid, according to reports

Reuters

 

GOAL

 

Diego Simeone wants to bring James Rodriguez to Atletico Madrid, according to El Transistor.

As a result the Real Madrid player has called a halt to his rumoured move to Napoli.

 

Atleti have said goodbye to several players this summer with Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin and Juanfran leaving. Antione Griezmann is also set to depart.

They are suggested to be likely to sign phenom Joao Felix, and now are reportedly in for James as well, whose Colombia team were eliminated from the Copa America on Friday night.

Soccer Atletico Madrid Real Madrid Diego Simeone Transfer Tracker La Liga James Rodriguez
Previous Atletico Madrid Sign Defender Renan Lodi
Read
Atletico Madrid Sign Defender Renan Lodi
Next

Latest Stories