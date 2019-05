GOAL

Real Madrid are exploring several options for unwanted winger Gareth Bale, including terminating his contract, reports Marca.

Zinedine Zidane is desperate to be rid of the Welshman, but his massive salary of €17 million (£15m/$19m) per year is making it difficult to find any suitors.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Tottenham have been mentioned as possible destinations for Bale but thus far, Madrid have not received any offers.