Report: Real Madrid Complete $67m Move For Luka Jovic

Real Madrid have sealed the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt's star goalscorer Luka Jovic, according to Sky.

The Serbia international, 21, has enjoyed a breakout season in the Bundesliga, netting 17 goals to leave Frankfurt within touching distance of Champions League qualification ahead of this weekend's final round of fixtures.

And his talents have not gone unnoticed, being linked to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, with Los Blancos now reportedly closing on a transfer worth €60m ($67m).