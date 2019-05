GOAL

Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy, Marca says.

The Spanish club have been interested in the 23-year-old for months as they see him as an ideal successor to Marcelo, while the France international would jump at the chance to join.

Madrid are also interested in his team-mate Tanguy Ndombele, but Manchester United star Paul Pogba is the bigger priority for midfield.