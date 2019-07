GOAL

Barcelona have offered a package centred around Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho as they look to sign Neymar, according to L'Equipe.

The deal would also include €40m, although PSG remain firm and uninterested in the deal proposed.

COUTINHO'S AGENT ACCUSES BARCELONA OF NEYMAR PLOT

Ousmane Dembele has also been linked with a move as a potential make-weight but remains confident that he'll stay in Barcelona.