A return to Barcelona appears on the cards for Neymar.

The Brazilian looks set to leave Paris Saint-Germain, with Barca and LaLiga rivals Real Madrid reportedly interested.

But the familiarity of Camp Nou could see Neymar play for Barca one again.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar will re-join Barcelona, if he gets his wish.

According to Catalonia-based newspaper Sport, Neymar has told Barca players: "Relax, I will come".

Neymar – who left Barcelona for PSG in a world-record €222million deal in 2017 – has also been linked with Real Madrid.

One possible replacement for the Brazilian is Lille star Nicolas Pepe. The Ivorian has been strongly linked with a number of clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Inter, Manchester United and Liverpool, however, reports from Le10 Sport suggest Pepe would be keen on PSG if Neymar were to leave.

One former Barcelona player who will not be returning to the club is Dani Alves. According to RAC 1, the LaLiga champions have turned down the chance to re-sign Dani Alves following his exit from PSG.