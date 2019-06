GOAL

Neymar is on his way back to Barcelona this summer, according to Sport, who claim the two parties have reached an agreement on a five-year contract.

REPORT: NEYMAR TELLS BARCA HE'S COMING

The Brazil attacker has been linked with a return to Spain ever since he left for Paris Saint-Germain.

And the forward is so determined to go back to Camp Nou that he has agreed to take a pay cut to seal a move this year.

