GOAL

Manchester City and Real Madrid are weighing up a move for 18-year-old Japanese forward Takefusa Kubo, according to Nikkan Sports.

The teenager, who spent four years at Barcelona's La Masia academy, returned to Japan after a FIFA sanction against the club in 2015 but he is now free to move after turning 18.

Currently at FC Tokyo, Kubo has been nicknamed the 'Japanese Messi', though he is yet to make his senior international debut.