Report: Godin To Join Inter This Summer

Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin is set to join Inter this summer at the end of his contract, according to Italian reports

The Uruguayan centre-back will be out of a contract at the end of the season.

SIMEONE ACKNOWLEDGES POSSIBILITY OF GODIN EXIT

Atletico Madrid centre-back Diego Godin is closing in on a move to Inter in the summer, reports Sky Italia. 

The 32-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and is on the verge of signing a two-year deal with the Nerazzurri with an option for a third season.

REPORT: INTER AFTER ATLETI'S LUIS AND GODIN

Atletico made every effort to convince the Uruguay international to stay, but Godin instead appears ready for a move to Serie A. 

