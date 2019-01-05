Report: Godin To Join Inter This Summer

GOAL

The Uruguayan centre-back will be out of a contract at the end of the season.

SIMEONE ACKNOWLEDGES POSSIBILITY OF GODIN EXIT

Atletico Madrid centre-back Diego Godin is closing in on a move to Inter in the summer, reports Sky Italia.

The 32-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and is on the verge of signing a two-year deal with the Nerazzurri with an option for a third season.

REPORT: INTER AFTER ATLETI'S LUIS AND GODIN

Atletico made every effort to convince the Uruguay international to stay, but Godin instead appears ready for a move to Serie A.