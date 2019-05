GOAL

Barcelona trio Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umititi could all leave the club this summer, according to AS.

The three men could be cleared out to make room for new signings after Ernesto Valverde's side were dumped out of the Champions League in embarrassing fashion.

Liverpool beat Barca 4-3 on aggregate in the semi-finals of the competition after a 4-0 demolition job at Anfield.