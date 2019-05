GOAL

Barcelona will pay £108 million ($139m) to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid this summer, Sky Sports says.

The France international confirmed on Tuesday that he will leave the Spanish side, having been constantly linked to a move away in recent years.

WHAT WOULD GRIEZMANN'S ARRIVAL MEAN FOR BARCELONA?

Barca look set to finally land the man they have been chasing for a long time and are prepared to trigger the 28-year-old's release clause.

COUTINHO'S AGENT RESPONDS TO GRIEZMANN RUMORS