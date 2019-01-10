Report: Barcelona Propose Willian-Malcom Swap

GOAL

Barcelona are ready to renew their interest from the summer in Willian with Malcom heading to Stamford Bridge, reports Sky Sports.

The La Liga champions made three bids for Willian this summer, with the final one reported at £55 million ($70m), but ultimately settled on Malcom in a £38m deal from Bordeaux.

But Malcom has failed to make his way into Barca's team leading the club to propose sending him to Chelsea in a deal that would finally bring Willian to Camp Nou.