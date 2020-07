GOAL

Barcelona are looking to put together a swap deal to sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City, reports Sport.

Barca are desperate to bring the defender to LaLiga, and are willing to use a swap deal involving Joao Cancelo and Nelson Semedo to do it.

Garcia was a member of Barcelona's academy before signing with Manchester City in 2017, with the defender making 18 appearances under Pep Guardiola this season.