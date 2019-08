GOAL

Junior Firpo is set to become a Barcelona player after a deal has been reached with Real Betis, according to ESPN.

The Spanish defender looks to be making his way to the Camp Nou in a five year deal reportedly worth up to €25million (£23m/$27.7m).

Although having a €40million release clause on his contract, an agreement looks to have been met between both clubs as the 22 year old is set to arrive in Barcelona this weekend.