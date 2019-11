GOAL

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is aware of Barcelona's interest in him and willing to hold out for a move to Camp Nou - according to SPORT.

The 30-year-old is contracted to remain at Emirates Stadium until 2021, but has no plans to extend his deal with the Spanish champions waiting in the wings.

Barca see Aubameyang as the ideal man to come in and provide competition for first-choice centre-forward Luis Suarez, who has been tipped to leave the club next year.