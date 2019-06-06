Español
Real Betis Appoint Rubi As Coach

Rubi has been lured away from Espanyol and named head coach of Real Betis

Real Betis have lured Rubi away from Espanyol and appointed the Spaniard as their new head coach.

The 49-year-old guided Espanyol to a seventh-place finish last season, but he has departed the Catalan club after just one year at the helm to take charge at Betis.

 

A compensation package has been agreed between the two LaLiga clubs and Rubi, who also guided Huesca into the Spanish top flight last year, will now take over from Quique Setien - sacked last month after a disappointing second half to the season.

Espanyol have wasted no time to appoint Rubi's successor, meanwhile, as David Gallego has been promoted from the B side.

 

Gallego previously took charge of first-team duties for a month in 2018 following the departure of Quique Sanchez Flores.

Betis finished the 2018-19 campaign in 10th, three points behind Espanyol, who sealed a Europa League qualifying spot on the final day.

