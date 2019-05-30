Español
Ramos: I Want To Retire At Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos says he plans to finish his career at Real Madrid amid rumored interest from the Chinese Super League

Reuters

 

Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos called a surprise press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the star center-back's future with the club.

 

While admitting to personal disagreements with club president Florentino Perez, Ramos confirmed that he wants to play out the rest of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 33-year old had been linked to a move to the Chinese Super League in recent weeks.

More to follow...

 

