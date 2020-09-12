Pjanic Cleared For First Training Session With Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic trained at Barcelona for the first time on Saturday after being cleared of coronavirus.

New €60million signing Pjanic tested positive for COVID-19 in August and had to go into quarantine, meaning he only arrived in Barcelona on Thursday.

No one can ever take your memories from you. But this is a new beginning, a new incredible story 🙌

.

Nadie podrá quitarte jamás los recuerdos pero esto es el nuevo inicio de una nueva e increíble historia 💪#mesqueunclub💙❤️ #ForçaBarça #Pjanist🎹 pic.twitter.com/dYebeY8mdL — Miralem Pjanic (@Miralem_Pjanic) September 12, 2020

He worked out at the club's training ground for the first time on Saturday, ahead of Barca's friendly against Gimnastic.

Barcelona posted photos of Pjanic and Jean-Clair Todibo, who has also been kept away from the team after a positive coronavirus test, being put through their paces.

Alongside the images, the club wrote: "[Pjanic] and [Todibo] have received the medical green light after recovering from COVID-19, and have already trained at the Ciutat Esportiva."

Pjanic was not included in a 25-man squad named by Ronald Koeman to face Nastic, but Lionel Messi was selected.

Messi only started training with his team-mates this week after failing to push through a departure from Camp Nou.

Ousmane Dembele could make his return from injury in the friendly, while maiden first-team appearances could be on the cards for new arrivals Francisco Trincao and Pedri.

Ansu Fati will not take part in the match after sustaining a right hip bruise in training on Friday, while Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal - who are reportedly nearing respective moves to Juventus and Inter - were left out.