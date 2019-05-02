MLS Announces Atletico Madrid As All-Star Game Opponent

Major League Soccer announced on Thursday that Atletico Madrid will be the opponent for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game in Orlando, FL.

⚽ 🔴⚪🔴 We are going to participate in the next edition of the prestigious friendly #MLSAllStar! We are going to face the best @MLS players in Orlando! 🇺🇸😉

🗓 July 31

🏟 Orlando City Stadium

➡ https://t.co/PUoi0Q6MiR#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/BfMCpFaS6X — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 2, 2019

From Atletico Madrid's official release:

"Atleti is to participate in the 2019 MLS All-Star Game, a friendly match which will be played at Florida’s Orlando City Stadium on July 31 and will be broadcasted in over 170 countries. We will face a squad of stars from the Major League Soccer, a competition made up by 24 clubs from the US and Canada."

The Wall will be ready.



The MLS All-Stars will face @Atleti on July 31 at the 2019 #MLSAllStar Game presented by @Target! pic.twitter.com/JlVpdRmuoT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 2, 2019

via MLS:

“Atlético de Madrid are proud to participate in our first Major League Soccer All-Star Game and battle the many great players of MLS,” said club President Enrique Cerezo.

“The U.S. and Canada have always been important markets for our club and competing in the MLS All-Star Game is an excellent opportunity to connect with our fans in North America and reach out to new ones. It will also be a great experience to play in Orlando, which has developed into a top soccer city with incredibly passionate fans since joining MLS. This is an exciting moment for Atlético de Madrid.”