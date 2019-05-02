Español
MLS Announces Atletico Madrid As All-Star Game Opponent

The 2019 MLS All-Star team will face Atletico Madrid on July 31 in Orlando, FL

Reuters

 

Major League Soccer announced on Thursday that Atletico Madrid will be the opponent for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game in Orlando, FL.

 

From Atletico Madrid's official release:

"Atleti is to participate in the 2019 MLS All-Star Game, a friendly match which will be played at Florida’s Orlando City Stadium on July 31 and will be broadcasted in over 170 countries. We will face a squad of stars from the Major League Soccer, a competition made up by 24 clubs from the US and Canada."

 

via MLS:

“Atlético de Madrid are proud to participate in our first Major League Soccer All-Star Game and battle the many great players of MLS,” said club President Enrique Cerezo.

“The U.S. and Canada have always been important markets for our club and competing in the MLS All-Star Game is an excellent opportunity to connect with our fans in North America and reach out to new ones. It will also be a great experience to play in Orlando, which has developed into a top soccer city with incredibly passionate fans since joining MLS. This is an exciting moment for Atlético de Madrid.” 

 

