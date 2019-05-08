Mauricio Pellegrino Signs Leganes Contract Extension

Mauricio Pellegrino has agreed a new two-year contract with Leganes after leading the club to their highest LaLiga position.

RENOVACIÓN I El C.D. Leganés y Mauricio Pellegrino prolongan su relación hasta 2021



C.D. Leganés May 8, 2019

Leganes are 12th in the table with two games of the season to go with former Independiente, Deportivo Alaves and Southampton boss Pellegrino impressing in his first campaign at the club.

Pellegrino has earned home league draws against Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid and on Wednesday signed fresh terms keeping him at Butarque through to the end of the 2020-21 season.

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!



4⃣5⃣ points in FIRST DIVISION with two rounds to go! C.D. Leganés will play for a FOUTH CONSECUTIVE year in LaLiga!

Leganes won their last LaLiga game 3-0 away to Champions League hopefuls Sevilla and they are mathematically safe from relegation, sitting only two points behind eighth-placed Real Sociedad.