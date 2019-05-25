Español
Lionel Messi Wins 6th European Golden Shoe

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi beat out PSG's Kylian Mbappe to win his sixth European Golden Shoe

Lionel Messi claimed his sixth European Golden Shoe thanks to his 36 LaLiga goals for Spanish champions Barcelona.

Messi clinched the award – handed to the player with the most league goals in any of Europe's top-flight leagues – for the third consecutive year, beating Kylian Mbappe by three following Paris Saint-Germain's defeat Friday.

 

Mbappe needed to score five goals in PSG's Ligue 1 finale to collect the Golden Shoe, however, the French sensation could only manage one in a 3-1 loss at Reims.

Messi now has two more Golden Shoes than Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who last won the award in 2014-15.

The 31-year-old Messi led Barca to back-to-back LaLiga titles ahead of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid this season.

Messi and Barcelona will face Spanish rivals Valencia in the Copa del Rey final Saturday.

 

