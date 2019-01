Club America have announced the transfer of Diego Lainez to Real Betis.

According to previous reports, the Liga MX giants had reached an agreement with Ajax for the 18-year-old winger, but Lainez preferred a move to LaLiga. Lainez will be joined at Real Betis by fellow Mexico international Andres Guardado.