Iturraspe And Rico To Leave Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao have confirmed Ander Iturraspe and Mikel Rico will not have their contracts renewed beyond the end of the season.

Both players have struggled for game time this campaign, making just a combined nine appearances, and have been told they are free to leave when their deals expire on June 30.

Iturraspe – who has been linked to a reunion with former Athletic coach Marcelo Bielsa at Championship side Leeds United – has featured 320 times for the club since making his debut in 2008, while Rico has played 176 games following his arrival from Granada in 2013.

Athletic are seventh in LaLiga with three games remaining, five points away from the Champions League qualification places.