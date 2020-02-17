Español
LaLiga

Iker Casillas Announces He Would Run For Spanish FA President

The legendary Spanish goalkeeper has announced his candidacy for the Spanish Football Federation presidency.

REUTERS

The 38-year-old World Cup-winning goalkeeper has announced his intention to run for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) via an announcement on social media today.

The Spaniard based in Portugal for FC Porto has not played for the team since April 2019 after he suffered a heart attack during training in May, but has since recovered and now has a role on the club's coaching staff.

 

