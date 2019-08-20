The 2019-2020 LaLiga season promises to be full of entertainment with powerhouses Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid all making major moves on the transfer market, while newly promoted teams Real Mallorca, Granada and Osasuna will be looking to make an impact on their returns to the Spanish top division.

Boasting a galaxy of stars unrivaled by any of Europe’s other top leagues, LaLiga will feature the best players in the world this season, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard, Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale and Diego Costa.

North American-based fans of LaLiga can watch every game of the 2019-2020 season live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

How to watch beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS is available nationwide in the United States via major traditional and OTT providers including Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Altice, Mediacom, Sling, PlayStation Vue, FuboTV, and Fanatiz among others.

Canadian viewers can subscribe directly to beIN SPORTS via this link.

Fixtures to mark on your calendar*

Basque Derby (Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad) - September 1, 2019

El Gran Derby (Real Betis vs. Sevilla) - September 11, 2019

Madrid Derby (Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid) - September 29, 2019

El Clásico (Barcelona vs. Real Madrid) - October 27, 2019

Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona - December 1, 2019

Madrid Derby (Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid) - January 2, 2020

Basque Derby (Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao) - February 8, 2020

El Clásico (Real Madrid vs. Barcelona) - March 1, 2020

El Gran Derby (Sevilla vs. Real Betis) - March 14, 2020

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid - April 26, 2020

*Dates are subject to change. For a full list of games and kick-off times, please visit the LaLiga website.

LaLiga will continue to offer leading television broadcast technology to millions of fans across the world this season. State-of-the-art aerial cameras are now operative at 11 different LaLiga stadiums, with Getafe, Eibar and Real Sociedad the latest clubs to adopt the technology, while eight stadiums offer 360° replays.

You can follow all the latest LaLiga news and catch the highlights on www.beINSPORTS.com, as well as on our Social Media channels: Twitter: @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS; Facebook: beIN SPORTS USA; Instagram: @beINSPORTSUSA; YouTube: beIN SPORTS USA