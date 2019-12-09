Ander Herrera was one of 36 players cleared of sporting corruption by a Spanish court on Monday.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Herrera, along with Leganes coach Javier Aguirre and ex-Atletico Madrid captain Gabi, were investigated on suspicion of match-fixing in relation to a LaLiga meeting between Levante and Real Zaragoza in the 2010-11 campaign.

Zaragoza won the match to keep their place in the top flight, though they were then accused of paying Levante players €965,000 to lose the game.

🚨Verdict in the Levante-Zaragoza match-fixing trial. Judge rules the 2011 game wasn't fixed, all 36 players cleared, insufficient evidence. Zaragoza's ex-president and CEO are found guilty of falsifying documents. https://t.co/05QXiQYQOk — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) December 9, 2019

However, all 41 people who stood trial have been cleared of the charges, with a Valencian court citing a lack of evidence, though two former Zaragoza officials were convicted of fraud.

Ex-president Agapito Iglesias and former financial director Javier Porquera were found guilty of using over €1.7million from Zaragoza's accounts to pay relegation bonuses.

The pair were each handed a 15-month prison sentence, though they are unlikely to serve time in jail due to Spain's rules over suspended sentences for first-time offenders.