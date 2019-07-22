Español
Keep beIN
LaLiga

Gnagnon Apologizes for Shocking Tackle on Larouci

Sevilla defender Joris Gnagnon was shown a straight red card after kicking out at Liverpool's Yasser Larouci during a preseason friendly between the clubs on Sunday.

Getty Images

Sevilla's Joris Gnagnon issued an apology to Yasser Larouci after his horrendous challenge left the Liverpool youngster on a stretcher.

Sevilla defeated Liverpool 2-1 in Sunday's preseason friendly in Boston, where the fixture was overshadowed by Gnagnon's shocking tackle on Larouci.

Gnagnon – a second-half substitute – was shown a straight red card with 14 minutes remaining after wildly kicking out at Larouci, who required lengthy treatment before the 18-year-old was taken away on a stretcher.

 

Amid fierce backlash, Sevilla defender Gnagnon apologized to Larouci and Liverpool post-match.

"I would like to publicly apologize to Liverpool, the family of the player and the supporters," Gnagnon wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

 

"It was a heinous act on my part for whatever reason and should not be seen on a football field. All my prayers are with the player and the family."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Larouci, who left Fenway Park in worrying scenes.

"[It's] much too early in the season to create headlines with saying the things I think about the situation," Klopp told reporters after Liverpool succumbed to Alejandro Pozo's 90th-minute winner.

"Let me say how the situation is with Yasser; it looks like he was lucky but, of course, how it always is with these things we have to wait a little bit. He couldn't keep on playing, so that's the first not-so-good sign but in the dressing room it was OK."

Klopp added: "He hit him full throttle and, in that moment, [if it was] a little bit different position where he hit him then it's done. He rolls… he is a sports boy so that was OK, nothing happened there.

"I don't know 100 per cent. It looks like he was lucky but I only spoke quickly to the doc and that's what he said, but we have to see."

Sevilla Liverpool
Previous Copa Libertadores Round of 16 Preview
Read
Copa Libertadores Round of 16 Preview
Next Ajax Complete Edson Alvarez Deal Following De Ligt
Read
Ajax Complete Edson Alvarez Deal Following De Ligt Departure

Latest Stories