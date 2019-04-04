Español
Garitano Signs Athletic Club Extension

Athletic Club have signed coach Gaizka Garitano to a contract extension

Athletic Bilbao have extended head coach Gaizka Garitano's contract until the end of the 2019-20 campaign, the club have confirmed.

The 43-year-old has overseen a stunning resurgence from the LaLiga side since taking over from Eduardo Berizzo on December 4.

 

Berizzo was relieved of his duties after the club followed up a victory in their opening match of the season with a winless run spanning 13 league games.

However, Garitano has since overseen nine wins, five draws and only two defeats in LaLiga.

That run has propelled Athletic into the race for a Champions League qualification place. They are four points behind fourth-place Getafe, who they visit on Sunday.

