Eibar vs. Real Sociedad Postponed For Air Contamination

Eibar's LaLiga game against Real Sociedad on Sunday has been postponed due to air contamination.

POSTPONEMENT | As agreed between LaLiga, the RFEF and the clubs involved, the competition committee and as recommended by the Basque governement, #EibarRealSociedad (originally scheduled for tomorrow 16th February at 16:00 CET) has been suspended until further notice. pic.twitter.com/kcb69JHAH2 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 15, 2020

The Royal Spanish Football Federation's competition committee made the decision to call off the fixture due to a landfill fire near Eibar.

A letter from the Basque government's deputy minister for health warned against sports activities being performed due to "high levels of chemical compounds detected in the air".

The teams have until Tuesday to agree a new date.