Español
Keep beIN
LaLiga

Diego Reyes Joining Leganes On Loan From Fenerbahce

The Mexican defender is headed back to LaLiga after struggling to get consistent playing time in Turkey.

Reuters/beIN SPORTS

Mexico international defender Diego Reyes has reportedly agreed to join CD Leganes on loan from Turkish side Fenerbahce through the end of the season.

Reyes, a 26-year-old center back, was signed by Fenerbahce in August 2018, but struggled to get regular playing time in Turkey.

 

He will be familiar with the Spanish top flight after previous loan stints in LaLiga with Espanyol and Real Sociedad.

 

Mexico CD Leganes Fenerbahce Leganés Turkish Super Lig Diego Reyes
Previous Raul, Solari and Controversial Courtois - Six Of T
Read
Raul, Solari and Controversial Courtois - Six Of The Best Players To Cross Madrid Divide
Next Highlights: Raul de Tomas Helps Rayo Vallecano To
Read
Highlights: Raul de Tomas Helps Rayo Vallecano To Important 1-0 Win Over Alaves

Latest Stories