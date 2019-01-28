Diego Reyes Joining Leganes On Loan From Fenerbahce

Mexico international defender Diego Reyes has reportedly agreed to join CD Leganes on loan from Turkish side Fenerbahce through the end of the season.

Reyes, a 26-year-old center back, was signed by Fenerbahce in August 2018, but struggled to get regular playing time in Turkey.

10 starts in league play for Diego Reyes since the start of 2018. Clear what the priority has to be in Leganes. Needs to get his career back on track after a difficult stint in Turkey. #eltrieng — Tom Marshall (@mexicoworldcup) January 28, 2019

He will be familiar with the Spanish top flight after previous loan stints in LaLiga with Espanyol and Real Sociedad.