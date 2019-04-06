Español
Costa And Morata Fit To Face Barcelona

Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata fit for Atletico Madrid's match against Barcelona

Getty Images

 

Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata have been passed fit to feature in Atletico Madrid's vital LaLiga match at Barcelona.

The forward duo had been major doubts for Saturday's trip to Camp Nou, when Atletico will seek to cut into the hosts' eight-point lead at the summit.

 

But a club statement confirmed Costa has recovered from a hamstring injury, while Morata has shaken off the effects of an ankle problem.

However, France midfielder Thomas Lemar (thigh) will play no part.

Diego Simeone's side were denied all three points when Barca visited the Wanda Metropolitano in November, a last-gasp Ousmane Dembele goal cancelling out Costa's opener. 

