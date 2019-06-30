Celta Vigo have agreed a deal to sign Denis Suarez from Barcelona for a fee that could rise to €16million ($18m), fulfilling the midfielder's desire to stay in LaLiga.

The move to Celta is a return to the club where Suarez got his start as a young boy.

Suarez, 25, had struggled to cement his place at Barca since returning to the club in 2016, spending the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal.

The former Villarreal midfielder, who battled a groin injury to finish 2018-19, had recently confirmed his desire to leave the LaLiga champions.