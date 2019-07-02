Boateng Shares Barcelona Farewell

Kevin-Prince Boateng has shot down suggestions he could join Barcelona permanently by confirming his exit on social media.

The 32-year-old made four appearances for the Spanish champions during his spell on loan from Sassuolo during the second half of last season.

Acaba aquí una de les experiències més emocionants de la meva carrera. Agraeixo a cada persona que ha fet possible tot això.

Agraeixo als meus companys que m’han fet sentir a casa desde el primer moment, Campions ... https://t.co/0TSKhcelqE#ViscaElBarça #MésQueUnClub 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/UJvgwaTrVC — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) July 2, 2019

Despite Boateng's limited game time, Sassuolo's chief executive officer Giovanni Carnevali suggested the former Ghana forward may stay at Camp Nou on a full-time basis.

Barcelona have the option to buy Boateng outright, but that looks unlikely to happen as he has said his goodbyes to the club on his Instagram page.

"Today ends one of the most exciting experiences of my career," he said. "I thank every person who made this possible.

"I thank my teammates who made me feel at home from day one, champions and great people.

"I thank all the management, available and always present.

"A special thought goes to all the fans: I will always carry you in my heart. I wanted to give something more, but I did my best in every minute that was given to me to honour this fantastic shirt!"

Barcelona are the 10th club Boateng has represented during his career, and the second in LaLiga following his stint with Las Palmas in 2016-17.