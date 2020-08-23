Elche Secure Promotion To LaLiga With 1-0 Win Over Girona August 24, 2020 00:40 4:11 min A lone goal from Pere Milla helped Elche secure promotion to LaLiga next season with a 1-0 win over Girona. Highlights Girona Elche LaLiga SmartBank Pere Milla -Latest Videos 4:11 min Elche Secure Promotion To LaLiga 1:41 min Pere Milla Scores Goal To Secure Promotion 0:53 min Kovac 'Proud' of Monaco's Reaction Against Reims 0:30 min Bayern Set New UCL Winning Record 0:30 min Bayern Edge PSG to Seal Treble 4:01 min Pjanic Tests Positive for COVID-19 0:47 min REPORT: Barca to Offer Suarez For Van de Beek 3:47 min Nice Capture First Win Of The Season Against Lens 1:06 min Amine Gouiri Gets Brace For Nice 1:02 min Amine Gouiri Gets Equalizer For Nice