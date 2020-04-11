Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died on Saturday after undergoing emergency surgery to treat a brain bleed. He was 25.

Cave's wife Emily shared the news through a team press release, saying: “I and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more.”

Cave was flown to Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital on Tuesday after the brain bleed was discovered, and he was placed in a medically induced coma. He then underwent emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain and remained in a coma.

After the operation, Emily Cave said on Instagram that doctors were "fighting to keep him alive" in surgery. “We need a miracle," she wrote. "Please pray for my husband and best friend."

His family were unable to be by his side after surgery due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Countless condolences have been sent to the family from the hockey community online, including from the Swift Current Broncos, the junior team in the Western Hockey League for which Cave served as captain.

Cave, a Saskatchewan native, skated in 11 games for the Oilers this season, scoring one goal, and appeared in 44 games with the Bakersfield Condors, Edmonton's American Hockey League affiliate.

He went undrafted but was signed by the Boston Bruins in 2015 and made his NHL debut on December 21, 2017.

The Bruins waived Cave midway through last season, when he was claimed by the Oilers, and he split time between the NHL and AHL for the rest of his career.

Cave had four goals and five assists in his 67-game NHL career.