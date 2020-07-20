NHL Announces Promising Coronavirus Test Results From Training Camps

The NHL revealed the coronavirus test results from the first five days of team training in the league's restart plan, showing just two new cases of COVID-19.

Due to league policy, the names and teams of the players who have tested positive have not been made public.

Since teams arrived for camps last Monday, the NHL had administered 2,618 tests to over 800 different players through Friday, the league said in a statement.

The players who tested positive have self-isolated and are adhering to all U.S. and Canadian government regulations, the statement said.

The results are an encouraging sign as teams prepare to move to the next phase of the NHL's restart plan: flying to either Toronto or Edmonton within the next week.

Teams will resume playing games on August 1 within a 24-team expanded playoff structure. The first round of the 16-team Stanley Cup playoffs is scheduled to begin on August 11.