Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital with injuries sustained in a vehicle collision on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021
Story updated with statement from Woods' agent Mark Steinberg:— Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) February 23, 2021
"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."https://t.co/z7kdbXOmLZ