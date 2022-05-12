Arnaud Demare enjoyed another successful day at the Giro d'Italia as he registered his second stage victory of this year's race.

Demare pipped Caleb Ewan in a thrilling sprint finish to stage six on Thursday, just nudging the tip of his wheel ahead of the Lotto Soudal rider as they crossed the finish line in Scalea.

At the end of a relatively flat route, Mark Cavendish made a late push, but was unable to latch onto the front two at the end.

"It was a really calm stage and everybody had fresh legs. Yesterday it was a collective job and today we had everyone as well," said Groupama-FDJ rider Demare.

"At each roundabout we were perfectly placed. Around 500m, Jacopo [Guarnieri] did a great job and I got myself into the wheels. The sprint lasted about 100m and I managed to get there.

"I thought maybe it was me that was second until we saw the photo."

It was a frustrating day for Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), meanwhile.

The Colombian had expressed frustration with his bike after stage five, saying "what a s*** bike", and this time he collided with Alberto Dainese and Cees Bol on the home stretch.

Gaviria was deemed to be at fault and relegated, so he has dropped from third to fifth in the points classification, losing 13 points.

There was little change in the general classification standings, with Juan Pedro Lopez keeping hold of the maglia rosa, though his lead was cut by a second.

DEMARE MAKING FRANCE PROUD

That was Demare's seventh stage win at the Giro d'Italia, meaning he has now won more stages in the Grand Tour event than any other French rider.

According to the Giro's official data, across the 13-second sprint, Demare averaged a remarkable 68.4 km/h speed, while maxing out at 1,410 watts of power.

STAGE RESULT

1. Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) 5:02:33

2. Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) same time

3. Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) same time

4. Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) same time

5. Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) same time

CLASSIFICATION STANDINGS

General Classification

1. Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) 23:23:36

2. Lennard Kaemna (Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:38

3. Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) +0:58

Points Classification

1. Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) 147

2. Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) 94

3. Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) 78

King of the Mountains

1. Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) 43

2. Mirco Maestri (EOLO-Kometa Cycling Team) 18

3. Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) 18