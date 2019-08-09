beIN SPORTS is excited to welcome former Canadian National Team Star, Kaylyn Kyle, to the stellar team of “The Soccer XTRA” and “The Express” for the start of the Ligue 1 2019-2020 season. Kyle will appear on the network’s popular soccer shows beginning August 10th alongside Jeremy St. Louis and the rest of the beIN SPORTS team of analysts and pundits.

“beIN SPORTS is thrilled to welcome Canadian soccer star, Kaylyn Kyle, to our amazing on-air team to cover soccer matches from some of the best soccer leagues in the world,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS Deputy Managing Director for the U.S. and Canada. “Our growing network and platform of soccer-related shows continues to draw interest from dedicated fans, and Kaylyn will surely add great knowledge and perspective to the weekly analysis.”

“I am incredibly proud to cover world-class soccer on beIN SPORTS,” said Kaylyn Kyle. “I know I’ll be joining a cast of experts covering the worldwide affinity for the game. beIN is one of the most knowledgeable and dedicated networks to soccer fans, and I look forward to adding to that. Thankful for the opportunity to share my passion with the beIN SPORTS community."

Kaylyn Kyle is a former member of the Canadian women’s national soccer team that won a bronze medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics, and is a Right To Play ambassador. Kyle became a broadcaster in 2017 for The Sports Network (TSN) and was part of their coverage of the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

beIN SPORTS is available nationwide in the U.S. via major traditional and OTT providers including Dish, Charter, Verizon Fios, Sling, PS Vue, Fanatiz, and FuboTV, among others.

Date Event Air Time (EST) August 10 The Express 11:00 AM LIVE August 10 The Express 1:30 PM LIVE August 11 The Soccer XTRA 5:00 PM LIVE



