Español
Keep beIN
Football Crazy

Suarez's Leg Up Against Leganes - Football Crazy Podcast Episode 85

Luis Suarez takes no prisoners in Barcelona win, Real Madrid get something to celebrate as Thierry Henry loses his cool.

beIN SPORTS

On this week's Football Crazy, Diego Lainez gets off to a winning start to life in La Liga, Ivan Cuellar takes a knee... to the head, Martin Braithwaite has a week to remember, Luka Modric gets over his World Cup hangover and Atleti find form in the fog.

In France, potty-mouth Thierry Henry takes his frustrations out on VAR after latest Monaco humiliation, PSG serve up a freezing cold dish of revenge to Guingamp and a last-minute winner sees Lyon claim the Derby du Rhone bragging rights.

Over in Inger-land, Chelsea put in a Sarri showing against an Ozil-less Arsenal, Harry Winks spares Tottenham blushes, Liverpool and City do the business and Solskjaer's Man United have Ole gone and won another game! Plus our resident Portuguese puts on a pronunciation masterclass as we relive Wolves' helter-skelter encounter with Leicester.

Elsewhere, Galatasaray settle in for the second half of the season by  putting six past Ankaragucu, while Turkish Super Lig front-runners Istanbul Basaksehir see off Trabzonspor.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on iHeart

 

Soccer Barcelona Premier League Ligue 1 Luis Suarez footballcrazy La Liga
Previous Madrid Win Ugly, Barcelona Win Messi - Football Cr
Read
Madrid Win Ugly, Barcelona Win Messi - Football Crazy Podcast Episode 84
Next

Latest Stories