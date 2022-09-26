Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo will undergo thigh surgery on Wednesday, effectively ruling him out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The defender was added to the injury list over the weekend with the problem, casting doubt over whether he would be fit for the end-of-year tournament to represent his country Uruguay.

Previous reports earlier this month suggested Uruguay were placing pressure upon Barca to delay any operation, in order to ensure the best chance of tournament availability for the 23-year-old.

But now the Catalan outfit have confirmed he will face an operation, with a widely reported three-month lay-off to follow that would take him comfortably past the end of the World Cup.

"Ronald Araujo will undergo surgery on Wednesday for the adductor longus tendon avulsion he has in his right thigh," read a club statement on Monday.

"The operation will be carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the club’s medical staff, in Turku, Finland."

The development will come as a blow to Uruguay, though they may monitor his recovery as the country do not have to finalise their squad until November 13, a week out from Qatar's game against Ecuador that opens the tournament.