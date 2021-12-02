Lusail Stadium, the setting for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony and final, will open its doors early next year announced the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

By the end of 2021, seven of the eight venues will have been inaugurated: Ahmad Bin Ali, Al Bayt, Al Janoub, Al Thumama, Education City, Khalifa International and 974 (Ras Abu Aboud).

Tamim El Abed, project manager Lusil stadium, said: "We announced the completion of the stadium around two weeks ago, and we are aiming to host a test event here in the first quarter of the coming year, hopefully. The stadium is completed and we are currently in the phase of refining and troubleshooting the multiple complex mechanical, electrical and electronic and data systems within the building. In addition to having recently planted the stadium turf, which was transplanted from farms outside the stadium but also within the state of Qatar and which is now undergoing a very strict regime of care and maintenance to allow it to reach the playable level required by FIFA standards and the beautiful green color that we see on our TV screens during a tournament."

The European qualifying round concluded in late November, with the ten group winners all booking their tickets to the finals.

Earlier in November, Brazil and Argentina became the first teams from South America to qualify.

To date, 13 teams are confirmed for Qatar 2022 and they include Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Qatar (host), Serbia, Spain, Switzerland.