Jurgen Klinsmann has returned to international football as South Korea head coach.

The 58-year-old has been charged with the task of replacing Paulo Bento, whose stepped down after a 4-1 defeat to Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Legendary former Germany striker and boss Klinsmann has been out of the game since quitting as Hertha Berlin head coach in 2020, just 10 weeks after taking charge.

Klinsmann has signed a contract until 2026, so he will be at the helm for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico in three years' time.

The ex-USA boss said: "I am very happy and honoured to be the head coach of Korea's national football team.

"I am well aware that the Korean national team has been constantly improving and producing results over a long period of time.!



He added: "We will do our best to achieve successful results in the upcoming Asian Cup and 2026 World Cup."

Klinsmann's first game in charge will be a friendly against Colombia on March 24.