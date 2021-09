"88% of those who voted, were in favor" of FIFA World Cup being played every two years, said FIFA President Gianni Infantino as he attended the Technical Advisory Group meeting in Doha, Qatar.

Top footballers and coaches from six continents are in Doha, Qatar, to give their views on the future of global football.

The international match calendar is at the heart of the consultation process, which is being led by FIFA Chief of Global Football Development, Arsène Wenger.