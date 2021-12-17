FIFA published on Friday the results of an expanded survey looking into the global view of whether there should be an increase in the frequency of the men's and women's World Cups.

IRIS Software CEO Peter Weber, whose company helped compile the survey, said they have been left "very convinced" by the "clear majority" of global fans who would want more frequent men's and women's World Cups, while former Colombia forward Juan Pablo Angel said the results were "overwhelming."

In the expanded survey of approximately 77,000 people, 30,390 people said football was their favorite sport, and the following key results were identified from that group:

- 63.7 percent of fans would like to see a more frequent men's FIFA World Cup, with 23.3 percent replying maybe, 11 percent being opposed, and 2 percent having no opinion

- 52.4 percent of fans would like to see a more frequent FIFA Women's World Cup, with 28.4 percent replying maybe, 13.5 percent being opposed, and 5.7 percent having no opinion

- The age category that is most supportive of holding more frequent men's and women's FIFA World Cups is 25 - 34-years-old, and the 55+ age bracket are the most opposed

Regions such as Africa, Asia and the Americas were most in favor of more frequent men's and women's FIFA World Cups, while the biggest opposition came from Europe - something which former Portugal forward Nuno Gomes said was "not a surprise" given the "most valuable players" and "biggest stars" play in that continent and so supporters are used to having "big games" to enjoy.