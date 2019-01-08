Report: Wenger Approached By Qatar

GOAL

Arsene Wenger has been approached over the possibility of coaching the Qatar national team, according to France Football.

The former Arsenal manager has been linked with several clubs - chiefly Bayern Munich - since ending a 22-year association with the Gunners at the end of last season, but has previously expressed a desire to coach a national side.

Qatar are hoping for a big-name manager to ensure the country has the best possible chance of doing well when they host the World Cup in 2022, and Wenger would be a major coup ahead of the showpiece event.