Alexis Mac Allister has impressed with Argentina during the World Cup, with his side qualifying for the semi-finals with Friday's penalty shoot-out win over the Netherlands.

The 23-year-old midfielder is contracted with Brighton and Hove Albion until mid-2025.

The Argentine penned a new deal with the Seagulls in October, securing him for the next two-and-a-half seasons, with the option of an additional one year.

TOP STORY – EUROPEAN GIANTS CIRCLE FOR MAC ALLISTER

Tottenham, Juventus, Inter and Atletico Madrid are all interested in Alexis Mac Allister, reports Fichajes.

Inter are particularly interested, viewing Mac Allister as a long-term replacement for Marcelo Brozovic, while Spurs boss Antonio Conte wants to add creativity to his midfield.

Juventus have been scouting numerous players at the World Cup, while Atletico are eager to add quality to their midfield, with Rodrigo de Paul drawing interest too.

ROUND-UP

– Calciomercato claims that Newcastle United are in contention to sign Inter defender Milan Skriniar, amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain too. Skriniar is yet to sign a new deal with Inter, with his contract expiring at the end of this season.

– South Korea centre-back Kim Min-Jae has interest from Manchester United , according to the Sunday Mirror. United have competition from Real Madrid for the Napoli defender who has a £38m release clause.

– Barcelona are eager to complete a deal for Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante, reports Sport. Kante is out of contract at season's end.

– Hakim Ziyech's wage demands may scupper Milan's pursuit of the Chelsea midfielder, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

– Inter defender Stefan de Vrij is being chased by Tottenham, who may swoop in January, reports Football Insider.

– Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard is considering a move to the MLS, according to Mundo Deportivo.