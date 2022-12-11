Ronaldo revealed Brazil approached Pep Guardiola to become their new head coach before the Manchester City boss renewed his contract with the Premier League champions.

The Selecao are preparing for life after Tite, who guided them to the World Cup quarter-finals before suffering penalty shoot-out heartbreak against Croatia on Friday.

The 61-year-old announced in February he would leave his role irrespective of how the five-time champions fared in Qatar.

Legendary striker Ronaldo says the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) had spoken with former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach Guardiola, who subsequently opted to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium until 2025.

"There was interest in Guardiola; it was discussed with Guardiola's coaching staff, but he preferred to renew his contract with City," the 2002 World Cup winner said on his YouTube channel.

"Perhaps it would be difficult for the CBF to reach an agreement; he is the highest-paid coach in the world."

Ronaldo believes the CBF should now turn their attention to the "Brazilian Guardiola" in Fernando Diniz – the Fluminense head coach renowned for his attractive possession-based style of play.

"Perhaps Diniz would be an attraction for the Brazilian national team," he added. "He's a guy who plays well, puts on a show.

"It is a very important decision for the next cycle. The sooner you present the name and start working on the philosophy of the coach, the better it will be. And we'll see. I'm curious. I think big names are coming here."